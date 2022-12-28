Tyler Parks and Rec plans programs for upcoming year

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 11:51 am

TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation is preparing to get 2023 off and running with a variety of offerings. It’s almost time for the 2023 Corporate Challenge, with registration opening Jan. 2. Officials say that event is designed to bring local businesses together for networking opportunities with other professionals while competing in a friendly competition. Also, Glass Recreation Center is holding a membership sale and putting out the word on its January programs, including aerobics, basketball, and table tennis. Along with that, Parks and Rec is hosting a Madden NFL Tournament for ages 13 to 15 Feb. 4 at Glass Recreation Center in a mobile video game bus. Officials say they’re targeting a demographic that enjoys sports but not physically playing them. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” to learn more.

