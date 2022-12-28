Today is Wednesday December 28, 2022
Longview man arrested, charged with murder in Waffle House shooting

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 10:45 am
Longview man arrested, charged with murder in Waffle House shootingLONGVIEW – A 23-year-old Longview man was arrested on Wednesday for murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Longview Waffle House. According to our news partner KETK, Rayshon Weston LaGarde was taken to the Gregg County Jail and his bond has been set at $1.5 million. The pre-dawn shooting on Dec. 23 left one dead and another injured, according to officials. They identified Kendall Marshall, 27, of Longview, as the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a female victim was reported to be in stable condition. Longview police said they would like to thank DPS troopers for assisting in LaGarde’s arrest.



