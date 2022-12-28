Today is Wednesday December 28, 2022
Texas Rangers sign free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 8:10 am
krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(ARLINGTON, Texas) -- Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is no longer a free agent.

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday night they have signed Eovaldi to a "two-year contract with a vesting player option."

Citing sources, ESPN reports the deal is worth $34 million and includes performance bonuses.

Eovaldi, 32, opted to become a free agent last month after pitching for the Boston Red Sox, with whom he had been since 2018.

While he was injured for part of last season, Eovaldi finished out 2022 at 6-3, with a 3.87 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

