Today is Wednesday December 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 3:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality. The court also set a February timeline for arguments in the case. The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19. They have been used 2.5 million times to prevent migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. Conservative-leaning states argued that lifting the restrictions would lead to a massive increase in migrants, and pushed the court to intervene. Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and international obligations to offer asylum to people fleeing persecution.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC