It’s no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs’ Doncic goes viral

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 3:30 am
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic’s unreal stat line on his latest triple-double has gone viral. The Dallas superstar scored a franchise-record 60 points with a personal-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists. His improbable tying jumper with 1.0 second left in regulation off his intentionally missed free throw set up the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history. Current and former NBA stars along with current and former teammates took to Twitter to marvel at the latest from the three-time All-Star. Doncic topped Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record of 53 points.



