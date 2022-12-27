One dead in Upshur County fire

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 5:42 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – The person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

