Today is Tuesday December 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One dead in Upshur County fire

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 5:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One dead in Upshur County fireUPSHUR COUNTY – The person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC