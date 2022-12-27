Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 2:56 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors, is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” on New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext. 10. The curb to curb service will be available to any destination within the city limits of Longview. The service is offered to the general public, including individuals that have had a couple of drinks or those that simply do not want to drive that evening. Longview Transit encourages riders to schedule trips in advance, if possible. Advanced reservations will begin Dec. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. Click here for further details.

Go Back