Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 1:49 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada. If a flight is canceled, experts say most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight. But if you choose to cancel the trip, airlines must provide you with a full refund. Most airlines will also book you on a different airline’s flight if that’s the best option. Major airlines – including Delta, American, Southwest, Air Canada, Alaska, Frontier, and Spirit – are waiving change fees during the storm, which gives travelers more flexibility as they shift their plans. But Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, said travelers should read the fine print carefully. If you book a return flight outside the window that the airline sets, you may have to pay for the difference in fares, for example.

Go Back