Kim Kardashian talks about co-parenting with Ye: “It’s hard”

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 10:11 am

ABC News

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian is sharing what it's like to co-parent with Ye.

“It’s hard. Co-parenting -- it’s really f****** hard,” Kardashian told Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast, sharing what it's been like raising her four kids since her divorce from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Despite their divorce, Kardashian has vowed to protect her children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- from any negative narrative surrounding their father, and has made sure they still have a strong relationship with him.

“I definitely protected him and I still will,” Kardashian said. “In the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on -- on the outside world."

Kardashian likely was referring to widespread condemnation of Ye's after his recent series of antisemitic remarks, as well as his apparent embrace of various conspiracy theories about politics and culture. Kim admits it's been difficult insulating her kids.

"I’m holding on by a thread -- I know I’m like so close to that not happening,” he said. "But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

Kardashian added, “But if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, like I have to have that, you know, smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong.”

“As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or you know, text back and do what I got to do,” she added.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Last month, they settled their divorce, stating that they would share joint custody and Ye would pay $200,000 a month in child support.

