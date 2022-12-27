New May Mobility exec wants to scale up driverless vehicles

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 10:58 am

DETROIT (AP) — For more than a decade, Kathy Winter has been working to get self-driving vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel’s autonomous transportation unit. Now the 30-year industry veteran has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup, with a mission to scale up service in more markets. The company is testing self-driving vehicles in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and Arlington, Texas, all with human safety drivers. It also has run a pilot program in Hiroshima, Japan. The Associated Press recently interviewed Winter about the future autonomous vehicles.

