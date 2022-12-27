Today is Tuesday December 27, 2022
Returning a Christmas gift? Here’s what to know

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2022 at 6:49 am
Alexandr Kolesnikov/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Christmas has come and gone, and now you may be left with a gift or two that you don't really want.

But depending on how you return your gift, it may cost you. And if you wait too long to take action, you may be stuck with it.

So how can you best navigate retailers’ return policies?

ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Monday, sharing everything you need to know about returns and exchanges after the holiday season:

