Good news for Houston buskers

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 3:52 pm

HOUSTON (KRLD) – Houston buskers are back in business. Until very recently, street musicians playing for tips in the Bayou City could only play in the theater district – and even there you had to secure a permit. Accordionist Anthony Barillo challenged that and won. Joshua Polk, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, says playing music in public is protected speech – and also increases a city’s vibrancy. The case doesn’t affect noise or health or safety ordinances.

