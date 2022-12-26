Today is Monday December 26, 2022
Stolen church van linked to Mississippi escaped inmates found in East Texas

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 3:44 pm
Stolen church van linked to Mississippi escaped inmates found in East TexasALBA – A white Chevy van linked to at least one escaped inmate from Mississippi was found in a lake near Alba in Wood County on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says two detainees, Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, escaped from Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Sunday. Officials said a church near the detention center had their 2005 white Chevy van stolen and they believed its alleged theft to be connected to the escapees. Authorities said a witness reported seeing a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed from the water and authorities confirmed it be the same one stolen from the church. Criminal and administrative investigations are ongoing.



