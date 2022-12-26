Today is Monday December 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


North Texan indicted in massive theft case

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LITTLE ELM (KRLD) – There are your run-of-the-mill pickpockets and petty thieves. Then there’s the Little Elm man who’s under indictment for theft. 39-year old Dameion Calhoun is charged with numerous offenses, but three of them have eye-popping accusations. In each case, Calhoun is accused of the theft of more than $200,000 worth of cargo. A fourth indictment says he stole between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of more stuff. Examples? The indictments accuse him of the theft of 3,200 tool and hardware items, 358 LG televisions, 6,450 electric scooters and hoverboards, and — this may explain the logistics — a freightliner semi-tractor, a chassis, and four cargo containers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC