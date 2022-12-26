North Texan indicted in massive theft case

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 3:43 pm

LITTLE ELM (KRLD) – There are your run-of-the-mill pickpockets and petty thieves. Then there’s the Little Elm man who’s under indictment for theft. 39-year old Dameion Calhoun is charged with numerous offenses, but three of them have eye-popping accusations. In each case, Calhoun is accused of the theft of more than $200,000 worth of cargo. A fourth indictment says he stole between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of more stuff. Examples? The indictments accuse him of the theft of 3,200 tool and hardware items, 358 LG televisions, 6,450 electric scooters and hoverboards, and — this may explain the logistics — a freightliner semi-tractor, a chassis, and four cargo containers.

