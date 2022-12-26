Today is Monday December 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Warning issued about cyber criminals

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SOUTHLAKE (KRLD) – A lot of people are taking the week off, but cyber criminals will certainly be working, and an IT company in North Texas has some tips to protect yourself. More cyber attacks are carried out between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. M3 Networks founder Michael Moore says people going vacation should not set an auto reply on their email with the date you’re coming back. Instead, he urges you to only set an automatic reply to go to people in your existing contacts and use two factor authentication to log into your company email or computer system.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC