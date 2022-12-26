Warning issued about cyber criminals

SOUTHLAKE (KRLD) – A lot of people are taking the week off, but cyber criminals will certainly be working, and an IT company in North Texas has some tips to protect yourself. More cyber attacks are carried out between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. M3 Networks founder Michael Moore says people going vacation should not set an auto reply on their email with the date you’re coming back. Instead, he urges you to only set an automatic reply to go to people in your existing contacts and use two factor authentication to log into your company email or computer system.

