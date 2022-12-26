Police: Longview man missing, last seen on Christmas day

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 12:38 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview police request help from the public to locate a missing man. According to the police department’s Facebook page, a family friend last spoke to 60-year-old John Calvin King last around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south side of Longview. He is 5’9″ tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Stay with us or check this link for updates.

