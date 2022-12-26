Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods

TYLER – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them to host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve and found water everywhere. Alberts said about 70 people showed up to help clean up the space. The sanctuary was flooded with four inches of water, damaging several areas of the building. Alberts believes it will take months to repair the water damage, but he said he’s grateful for how the church family came together to assist in the flood recovery.

