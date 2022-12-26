Boil water notice in Gallatin

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2022 at 10:51 am

GALLATIN — Gallatin Water Supply Corporation has joined nearby Gum Creek Water Supply in issuing a boil water notice. As with Gum Creek, officials in Gallatin cite many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze — with water usage exceeding reserves and causing a system-wide outage. Officials say all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water are now under a boil water notice until further notification. Gallatin is located roughly between Jacksonville and Rusk.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue notification. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the office at (903) 683-8182.

