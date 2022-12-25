Analysis: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2022 at 3:53 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Minshew Mania is on hold. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with their backup quarterback, tightening the playoff picture in a wide-open conference. The Eagles need only one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but a 40-34 loss at Dallas kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes of securing the top spot. Philadelphia beat Dallas at home with Jalen Hurts in the lineup and backup Cooper Rush starting for the Cowboys. The Cowboys returned the favor with Dak Prescott under center and Minshew in for the injured Hurts. The teams could be headed for a rubber match in the playoffs with Hurts and Prescott facing off for the first time this season.

Go Back