Boil water notice for part of Jacksonville area

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2022 at 3:46 pm
Boil water notice for part of Jacksonville areaJACKSONVILLE — A boil water notice has been issued for all Gum Creek Water Supply customers. According to the company, due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity, causing a system-wide outage. Officials said crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible. Gum Creek Water Supply serves an area just west of Jacksonville. You may call 903-589-9988 or email gumcreekwater@gmail.com with any questions. Click here for more information and updates.



