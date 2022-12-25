Today is Sunday December 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2022 at 4:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP/Staff) — The Dallas Mavericks have honored retired star Dirk Nowitzki by unveiling his statue outside the arena before a Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The statue depicts the signature one-legged fadeaway jumper that helped Nowitzki become the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history. The ceremony came on the 11th anniversary of the franchise’s only other Christmas game. Nowitzki was the face of the franchise then. The Mavericks opened that lockout-delayed 2011-12 season coming off their only championship. New face of the franchise Luka Doncic watched the ceremony. The Mavs celebrated just hours later with a 124-115 victory over the Lakers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC