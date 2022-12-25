Police: Texas A&M student who disappeared on day of graduation found dead

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2022 at 3:56 pm

AUSTIN (ABC/Staff) — A Texas A&M University student who went missing more than a week ago has been found dead, police said. The body of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found in Austin on Saturday, a College Station Police Department spokesperson told ABC News. ABC News has reached out to the Austin Police Department for further information. Hoang was last seen the morning of Dec. 16, authorities said. His family said they were going to the College Station school for his graduation and reported him missing when he did not show up to lunch before the ceremony. “He was supposed to graduate but I’m not sure what happened that would cause him to leave,” his uncle, Bao Hoang, told ABC Waco affiliate KXXV while the search continued.

Go Back