City of Longview announces holiday schedule

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2022 at 4:34 pm

LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.

