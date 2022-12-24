Today is Saturday December 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Tyler adjusts hours for holidays

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Tyler adjusts hours for holidaysTYLER — All non-essential Tyler city offices will observe an adjusted schedule for the holidays. City Hall offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. The Tyler Solid Waste office and Recycle Center will be closed on those days as well, with residential garbage and curbside recycling also affected. You may additionally want to make note of adjusted schedules for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Transit, and more. Click here and scroll down to “Updates” for the complete summary.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC