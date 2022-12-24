City of Tyler adjusts hours for holidays

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2022 at 4:35 pm

TYLER — All non-essential Tyler city offices will observe an adjusted schedule for the holidays. City Hall offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. The Tyler Solid Waste office and Recycle Center will be closed on those days as well, with residential garbage and curbside recycling also affected. You may additionally want to make note of adjusted schedules for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Transit, and more. Click here and scroll down to “Updates” for the complete summary.

