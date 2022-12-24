Today is Saturday December 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2022 at 8:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN DIEGO, Cal. (AP) — U.S. authorities say iIlegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October. The snapshot released late Friday is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban. It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden’s presidency. Migrants have been denied a chance to seek asylum 2.5 million times since March 2020 under a public health rule known as Title 42. The rule was scheduled to end December 21 until the Supreme Court announced a temporary hold.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC