Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2022 at 8:39 am

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis. She previously alleged in a separate lawsuit she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s. Attorneys for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but said in court filings that they intend to appeal the decision.

