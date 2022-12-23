Today is Friday December 23, 2022
One dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview

December 23, 2022
One dead after shooting at Waffle House in LongviewLONGVIEW — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House on East Loop 281 in Longview early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police say officers responded at approximately 2:08 a.m. and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where Kendall Marshall, 27, of Longview was pronounced dead. Officials say the woman was then flown to an out-of-town hospital. Detectives are continuing their investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at this link.



