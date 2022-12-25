Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26 in Tyler

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 4:52 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees Monday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 15, in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Golden Road Park is located at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park is located at North Glenwood Boulevard and Garden Valley Road. All lights, ornaments, garland, and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Drop Off,” according to a news release.

The trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas, according to the release. Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled. For more information, contact Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail ktyb@tylertexas.com.

