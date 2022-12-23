‘Moonfall’, ‘The 355’ and more: The biggest flops of 2022

"Moonfall" - Lionsgate

It's a list no star or studio wants to be on come December, but Business Insider has compiled a list of the biggest theatrical flops of 2022.

Overall, the U.S. box office showed strong signs of life, what with the huge numbers pulled by Top Gun: Maverick, another Jurassic World movie crossing the billion-dollar mark worldwide, the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the last-minute theater surge of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Comscore notes $7.2 billion was spent at the movies this year. And while that's a hefty jump from 2021's $4.5 billion, by comparison, 2019 saw box office receipts totaling $11 billion.

Using data from IMDB Pro, Business Insider compared budgets to ticket sales for a host of movies beginning in January of this year. Important to note, the production budget doesn't include the tens of millions — and sometimes far more — studios spend to market the movies.

One of the biggest profile flops, when comparing budgets to tickets, was the Halle Berry sci-fi movie Moonfall: It made barely over $19 million here, and had a total worldwide take of $67 million, against a budget of $150 million.

On the other side of the coin, the horror movie Smile was made for $17 million and grossed $216 million worldwide. A very clever — and cheap — viral marketing campaign used people wearing creepy smiles and "Smile" T-shirts behind home plate during Major League Baseball games to generate buzz.

Here are the year's underperformers, according to IMDB Pro:



January



The 355

Total US box office: $14.57 million

Total global box office: $27.8 million

Production budget: $75 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 25%

February



Moonfall

Total US box office: $19.06 million

Total global box office: $67.3 million

Production budget: $150 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 36%



Blacklight

Total US box office: $9.6 million

Total global box office: $15.9 million

Production budget: $43 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 10%



April



Morbius

Total US box office: $73 million

Total global box office: $167 million

Production budget: $75 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 15%

Ambulance

Total US box office: $22.3 million

Total global box office: $51.8 million

Production budget: $40 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 69%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Total US box office: $95.8 million

Total global box office: $405 million

Production budget: $200 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 46%

The Northman

Total US box office: $34.2 million

Total global box office: $69.6 million

Production budget: $60 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 89%



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Total US box office: $20.3 million

Total global box office: $29.1 million

Production budget: $30 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%

June



Lightyear

Total US box office: $118.3 million

Total global box office: $226.4 million

Production budget: $200 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 74%

August



Three Thousand Years of Longing

Total US box office: $8.3 million

Total global box office: $19.3 million

Production budget: $60 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 71%

September



Bros

Total US box office: $11.6 million

Total global box office: $14.76 million

Production budget: $22 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 88%

October



Amsterdam

US opening weekend: $6.4 million

Total US box office: $14.9 million

Total global box office: $31.2 million

Production budget: $80 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 33%

November



She Said

US opening weekend: $2.2 million

Total US box office: $5.8 million

Total global box office: $10.6 million

Production budget: $32 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%

