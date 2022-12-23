“Eaten up with parasites”: SPCA rescues three puppies, needs donations

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 2:28 pm

TYLER – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the SPCA says the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said the pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now being provided with shelter through the arctic blast. They added that the SNIPPET clinic is going to do a free spay on the mother of the puppies. The SPCA provided the owners with two dog houses and some dog food for their remaining dogs. In a prepared statement, the SPCA said, “This is why it is so important for us to have these supplies on hand to give out to the community. Especially with the weather changing to dangerous freezing temperatures. We are still very much in need of more dog houses, blankets and supplies.” Click here for more information.

Go Back