Today is Friday December 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid: WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill. The bill will finance federal agencies through September and provide more aid to a devastated Ukraine. It passed by a vote of 225-201. The bill represents the closing act for Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker.

The person hoping to replace her, Republican Kevin McCarthy, led opposition to the bill. That’s a sharp contrast to the Senate, where the leaders from both parties supported the measure. The House chamber was half-empty for the vote with many lawmakers casting proxy votes, having left Washington early to ensure they made it home for Christmas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC