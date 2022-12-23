Overton without water due to cold weather

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 11:40 am

OVERTON – The City of Overton is without water due to freezing temperatures. According to our news partner KETK, the city announced that the cold has caused damage to pipes and equipment to the city’s two water wells. There is no estimate yet as to when service will be restored, according to a notice from the city. Crews are working to thaw lines to access the damages. A boil water notice will follow the repairs, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

