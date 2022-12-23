Today is Friday December 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Overton without water due to cold weather

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 11:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Overton without water due to cold weatherOVERTON – The City of Overton is without water due to freezing temperatures. According to our news partner KETK, the city announced that the cold has caused damage to pipes and equipment to the city’s two water wells. There is no estimate yet as to when service will be restored, according to a notice from the city. Crews are working to thaw lines to access the damages. A boil water notice will follow the repairs, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC