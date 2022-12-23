Today is Friday December 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 11:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has denied Infowars host Alex Jones’ motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The ruling finds that the motion is not supported “by any evidence or case law.” Jones for years described the 2012 massacre as a hoax on his broadcasts. In October the jury decided that he must pay $965 million in compensatory damages. A judge later added on another $473 million in punitive damages. Jones attorney Norm Pattis called Thursday’s ruling “expected and disappointing” and vowed to appeal. Earlier in the year a separate jury in Texas awarded the parents of a victim $49 milli



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC