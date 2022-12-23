Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 9:09 am

EL PASO (AP) — Hundreds of migrants are gathered in unusually frigid cold temperatures along the Mexican-U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had initially been set to expire Wednesday before a brief extension was granted. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when a final decision will come. In the meantime, thousands like hairdresser Grisel Garces of Caracas, Venezuela, have gathered in the cold on the Mexican side, saying waiting is hard as they worry about a decision that could decide their fate.

Go Back