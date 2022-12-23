Charlie Cox teases new Disney+ ﻿’Daredevil: Born Again’ ﻿series

Daredevil is getting a new life on Disney+ and a whole new vibe, according to star Charlie Cox.

Cox starred in Netflix's hit Daredevil series for three seasons and he'll reprise role as blind attorney/costumed vigilante Matt Murdock in the upcoming Disney+ revival Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. In an interview with NME, he teased what viewers can expect form the new show.

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?” the English actor said. “My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

And to fans who may be expecting the new series to be a continuation of the previous one, Cox said, "I would say to those people, we’ve done that."

He added, "Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"

Cox most recently appeared as Daredevil in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and had a cameo as the character in the global smash Spider-Man: No Way Home.

