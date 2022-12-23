Today is Friday December 23, 2022
Two dead, four hurt in Paris shooting: Prosecutor

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 6:49 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PARIS) -- Two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in Paris on Friday, the city's prosecutor said in a statement.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but a 69-year-old suspect was taken into custody, according to the prosecutor.

An investigation has been opened into murder and aggravated violence charges.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



