Two dead, four hurt in Paris shooting: Prosecutor

Two dead, four hurt in Paris shooting: ProsecutorPosted/updated on: December 23, 2022 at 6:49 am
(PARIS) -- Two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in Paris on Friday, the city's prosecutor said in a statement.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but a 69-year-old suspect was taken into custody, according to the prosecutor.
An investigation has been opened into murder and aggravated violence charges.
Story developing...
