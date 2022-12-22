One dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 5:18 pm

QUITMAN — Texas DPS says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Adam Albritton said the Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. Officials said the driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 toward Quitman. According to authorities, the person allegedly fired shots at officers during the pursuit. Albritton says the chase came to an end with officers fatally shooting the person involved near Highway 154 and Highway 37. DPS says the Texas Rangers are investigating.

