Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 5:49 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday against Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder. Philadelphia will instead start Gardner Minshew. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle in Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-1 and can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win against the Cowboys.

