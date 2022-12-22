Marshall police: Car thefts on the rise

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 4:23 pm

MARSHALL — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thefts in the United States are on the rise. Marshall police say they are seeing this as well, with seven vehicles stolen just Wednesday night. Police say car theft is often a crime of opportunity. They say a thief may spot a key left in the vehicle and take advantage of that moment. But they point out that thieves can be organized and intent on looking for specific items. According to a Marshall Police Department news release, thieves want whatever sells, which includes the vehicle’s contents and parts from the car. So how do you help protect yourself from becoming a victim of car theft? Police say there are several things you can do to keep you and your car safe.

Take your vehicle’s keys; do not leave keys in or on your vehicle. Thieves know that old trick of leaving keys on top of the tire. They will find them!

Close windows and lock all doors when you park.

If possible, park in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle. In fact, any item left in plain view may be an invitation to a thief. Do not leave unattended firearms in your car, even if they are hidden from view.

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft devices. Visible devices, such as a steering wheel lock, window etching or a flashing alarm light may be enough to deter a car thief. They will move on to a car without such devices.

Install a vehicle immobilizer so your car cannot be “hotwired.”

Install a tracking system. These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of the stolen vehicle.

Call the police if you see someone looking into cars or acting suspiciously. Please be prepared to give the location, vehicle and any details you can observe.

If your car is stolen, contact the police immediately. Locate your vehicle’s pertinent information, including its VIN, license plate number and details of the make, model, color and notable features. After you file the report, call your insurance provider.

