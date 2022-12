Man dies after falling from tree

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 3:38 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says a man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree on Thursday. Authorities say the man was trimming a tree on FM 346 east. According to our news partner KETK, paramedics and deputies were called to the scene around 8:48 a.m. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Go Back