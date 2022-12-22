Man arrested in Wells; numerous weapons recovered

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 2:53 pm

WELLS — A man has been arrested in Wells following a standoff, and a variety of weapons were discovered, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say officers responded to a home Tuesday in reference to a welfare check and that Emmanuel Muraira threatened to harm children inside if the officers did not leave. The sheriff’s office’s Regional Special Response Team was finally able to arrest Muraira after a long negotiation, according to a news release. Authorities say a search warrant led to seizure of several assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, high capacity magazines, and bulk ammo. Muraira faces charges of interference with public duties, assault on a public servant, and felon in possession of a firearm. Officials say the investigation continues.

Go Back