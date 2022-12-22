Today is Thursday December 22, 2022
TxDOT pre-treats some area roadways

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 2:32 pm
TxDOT pre-treats some area roadwaysTYLER — TxDOT crews Thursday began pre-treating Tier 1 roadways, overpasses, and bridges in the Tyler area. Spokesman Jeff Williford said the work was being done out of an abundance of caution with TxDOT’s focus on making sure the department does what it can to keep motorists safe. If you’re out driving, you’re asked to allow crews room to work when you see them on the road. Tier 1 roadways include I-20, US 271, US 69, and SH 110. Crews have also been treating the bridges over Lake Palestine on SH 155.



