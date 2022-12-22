Today is Thursday December 22, 2022
US probes Tesla crash, automated system may have been in use

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 12:39 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The U.S. government’s highway safety agency says it will send a team to investigate a Thanksgiving Day pileup on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge involving a Tesla that may have been using the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it sent the team after gathering information from law enforcement officers and Austin-based Tesla. The eight-vehicle crash happened about noon, closing two lanes and clogging traffic. Nine people were treated for minor injuries including a child who was hospitalized. That’s according to CNN, which got a copy of the crash report through a public records request. The driver reportedly told authorities that “Full Self-Driving” was in use. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.



