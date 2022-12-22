Today is Thursday December 22, 2022
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for M.D. program

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 12:25 pm
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for M.D. programTYLER – Last week, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received approval for their Doctor of Medicine program from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Earlier this year, the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the school has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction, according to a news release. “This is a critical milestone for the School of Medicine,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, Founding Dean of the new School of Medicine, as quoted in the release. “I’m thrilled by the progress we’ve made throughout this past year.” The first class is scheduled to enroll in July 2023.



