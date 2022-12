Warming center opening in Marshall

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 10:45 am

The City of Marshall will be opening a warming center for those unable to escape the extreme cold approaching the area in the coming days. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department Central Station on South Grove St. The warming center will be available from Thursday Dec 22 4:00 pm until Saturday Dec 24 4:00 0pm

Go Back