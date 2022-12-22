Today is Thursday December 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 6:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByBLAKE BAUMGARTNER

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday, becoming the third five-star recruit to flip in as many days.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bowen, No. 14 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the cycle’s second-best safety, gives Dan Lanning’s staff one heck of a response to five-star QB Dante Moore’s (No. 3 overall in 2023) decision to move from Oregon to UCLA two days earlier.

Bowen, a product of John Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, is the first five-star to sign with Oregon since inside linebacker Justin Flowe in 2020.

Lanning’s first full class entered the early signing period ranked 14th by ESPN.

Bowen initially committed to Notre Dame back on Jan. 1. Moore flipped from Oregon to UCLA on Monday and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 10 overall in 2023) switched from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC