Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/22

Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/22Posted/updated on: December 22, 2022 at 5:17 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106
Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113
Indiana 117, Boston 112
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
Toronto 113, New York 106
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
Orlando 116, Houston 110
Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98
Sacramento 134, LA Lakers 120
LA Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 4, Florida 2
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 2, Montreal 1 (OT)
Nashville 4, Chicago 2
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
(3)Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
(7)Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72
(8)Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44
(10)Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51
(13)UCLA 81, UC Davis 54
(19)Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
(20)TCU 75, Utah 71
Boston College 70, (21)Virginia Tech 65
(23)Auburn 84, Washington 61
San Francisco 97, (25)Arizona St. 60
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.