Today is Wednesday December 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Star-Lord, not bee king: Chris Pratt’s painful lesson in internet insect control

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Randy Holmes

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Pratt should stick to herding velociraptors. The Jurassic World series star took to Instagram to document an ill-fated attempt to emulate Erika Thompson, a Texas-based beekeeper who has more than 966,000 followers on the social media platform.

A shades-wearing Pratt explained to his fans, "So I've been following this bee lady on the Instagram, and she’s so cool and brave, and gets in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They’re very calm today. I'm gonna remove the bee, I'm gonna use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.'"

The Marvel movie star continued, "So it's built up this false sense of security in me, to whereas I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

Pratt recalled, "I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it, and a man standing next to me says, 'Hey careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,' and I just stared at these bees, and then one of them comes out and stings me in the eyeball."

The actor then removed his shades to reveal a very swollen left eye, adding, "So, anyways, f*ck that bee lady."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC