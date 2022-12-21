Today is Wednesday December 21, 2022
Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 4:48 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says it has fined Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 116-106 loss Monday when his short-handed team came unglued. Dallas star Luca Doncic Doncic was ejected after consecutive technicals and had to be pointed toward the tunnel to exit the court because he was so stunned. Then Kidd lost it and received the same fate. He had to be restrained by an assistant as he went after a referee with some animated feedback.



