Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 3:33 pm

Breaking News: Big jump on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected. That’s despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by reining in the economy with sharp increases in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average got help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results. Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

